CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

NYSE CVS opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

