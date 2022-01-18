CX Institutional Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6,199.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,011,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period.

XHB opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

