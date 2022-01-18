CX Institutional Buys 313 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.