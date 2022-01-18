CX Institutional Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

