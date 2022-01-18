CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

