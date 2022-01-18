Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,190. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,653 shares of company stock worth $161,855. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

