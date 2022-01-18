Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

