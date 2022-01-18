D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

