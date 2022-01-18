Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

