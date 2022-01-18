Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

