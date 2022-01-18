Dash (DASH) Price Hits $128.73 on Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Dash has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $196.65 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $128.73 or 0.00309011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,533,992 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

