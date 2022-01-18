Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

Datadog stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.20. 28,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,657 shares of company stock worth $342,589,560. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

