DAV Coin Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.09 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,346.79 or 0.99842339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00335315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00090197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.