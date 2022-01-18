Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,077 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,780. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

