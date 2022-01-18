Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,394 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 92,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

