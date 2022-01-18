Davidson Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

FND stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,480. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

