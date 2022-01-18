Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

Lam Research stock traded down $24.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

