Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

