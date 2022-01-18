DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 0% This Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $26,099.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

