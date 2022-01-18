DeGate Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $45.09 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

