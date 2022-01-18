Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,530. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

