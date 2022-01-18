Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

VCF opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

