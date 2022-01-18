Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.