Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.49. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 15,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $114.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

