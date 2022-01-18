Dempze Nancy E Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

NYSE:AMT opened at $248.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.06. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

