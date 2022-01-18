Dempze Nancy E Sells 51 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

