Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.94 Million Stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter.

POW opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

