Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,809 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

