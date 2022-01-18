Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,564 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exagen were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

