Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ODP were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ODP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ODP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ODP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

