Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3,134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

