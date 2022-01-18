Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.24 ($8.22).

LHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $€7.24 ($8.23) during midday trading on Friday. 4,169,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.