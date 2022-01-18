Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

