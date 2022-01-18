Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $122.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

