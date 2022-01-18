DigiPath (DIGP) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DigiPath to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigiPath and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -2.83 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 14.21

DigiPath’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DigiPath and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 169 686 978 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. Given DigiPath’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Summary

DigiPath peers beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

