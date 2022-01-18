DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $282.85 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00308858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

