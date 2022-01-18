DistX Market Capitalization Reaches $13,343.27 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $13,343.27 and approximately $33,988.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX's total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX's official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

