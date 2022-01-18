DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Hits $134,387.50

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $134,387.50 and $508.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

