Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Dollar General stock opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.53 and its 200 day moving average is $223.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

