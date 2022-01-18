Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DLPN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.