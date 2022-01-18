Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

