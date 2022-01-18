Doug Ramshaw Buys 25,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,131,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,310,848.

CVE:MAI opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55. Minera Alamos Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$245.38 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

