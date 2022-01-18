Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after acquiring an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

