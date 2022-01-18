DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 3.7% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 39,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,765,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $791.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

