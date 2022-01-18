Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Up 2.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

