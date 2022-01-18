Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.68.
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.96.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
