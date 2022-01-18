DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

