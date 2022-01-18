Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 56,700 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Douglas Emmett worth $51,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,040. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

