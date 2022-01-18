Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 715,138 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715,138 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up about 1.2% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $90,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

