Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $62,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 73,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,000. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

